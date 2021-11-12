MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Daily Hope for Today's Christian Woman Devotional": a potent arrangement of motivating devotions. "Daily Hope for Today's Christian Woman Devotional" is the creation of published author Dr. Bukky Ojuola, a board-certified pediatrician who is passionate about nurturing children and encouraging women to discover and live out God's plan and purpose for their lives.
Dr. Ojuola shares, "The King had spoken, 'Kill all the Hebrew baby boys.' Pharaoh was clear in his instructions to all the midwives in Egypt, and no one would dare to go against him. When Puah and Shiphrah received the orders, they were afraid for themselves and their clients. They had a decision to make—follow Pharaoh's orders or follow their God-given conscience. As licensed professional midwives, they refused to go with the government's directives. These brave women took their stand against an unrighteous decree and prevailed because they chose the fear of God over the fear of man.
"As a twenty-first century woman, I wondered if my experiences today are similar to what Puah and Shiphrah encountered in their time. Do I share any traits with other women in the Bible, like Jochebed, Bathsheba, Sarah, Mary, and Martha? Would any of them have advice for what we're going through right now? I want to share with you what these women have taught me as I met them through the pages of scripture.
"It is my deepest desire and prayer that as you use this devotional you will be encouraged, challenged, and inspired to overcome every obstacle and become the unique and victorious woman God called you to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Bukky Ojuola's new book will challenge and encourage women of any background to rise up in faith.
Dr. Ojuola presents a compelling and articulate opportunity for spiritual realignment and growth.
