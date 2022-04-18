"The Ease of the Good News" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Candace L. Wilson is a moving argument for the comfort available to all through dedicated faith and trust in God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Ease of the Good News": a potent reminder of God's promise that will leave readers with a renewed sense of faith. "The Ease of the Good News" is the creation of published author Dr. Candace L. Wilson, a loving wife and mother who grew up in a military family.
Dr. Wilson shares, "Have you ever gone to church and felt everything except welcomed, loved, and worthy to be there? Can you remember being desperate for God and feeling defeated every time you left the church?
"In The Ease of the Good News, you will see clearly through the author's story how none of us will ever be worthy of God's love. So whether you think your life is in line with God or not, this book is for you. God used simple truths and real-life situations to send a personal message to everyone who reads these pages. His love is offered daily to us all even when we continuously reject Him. This book will show you how to see people as people and appreciate even the worst things in life. God's love conquers all things, and He died so we can be free. Life seems complicated, but salvation is easy. That is the Good News!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Candace L. Wilson's new book is inspired in part by the author's near-death experience, which brought her closer to God.
Dr. Wilson offers a personal and reflective opportunity for spiritual growth within the pages of this engaging work.
Consumers can purchase "The Ease of the Good News" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Ease of the Good News," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
