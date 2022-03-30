"You Ran Well, But What Hindered You?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Castile Colbert Jr. is a moving discussion of what limits one from accepting and enjoying God's grace to the fullest.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Ran Well, But What Hindered You?": a potent reminder that salvation and redemption are always available to those who trust in God's will. "You Ran Well, But What Hindered You?" is the creation of published author Dr. Castile Colbert Jr.
Dr. Colbert Jr. shares, "In the 'rat race' of life, there are often many instances that can bring us promotion, both physical and spiritual. In Dr. Castile Colbert Jr.'s third published work, You Ran Well, but What Hindered You?, he sheds new light, through the Word of God, on many of the major areas where our baggage has kept us from reaching our full potential and how we can recognize them. In many cases, we aren't aware of the hindrances until we've already gone through the obstacles.
"This book was written on behalf of patriarchs, or biblical characters, and individuals I know who knew the Lord but, through opposition from Satan, fell or did not maintain the course. One Bible character we knew was Saul, the first king of Israel chosen by the people because Israel wanted a king like other nations. They chose Saul not because of his qualifications but his size. When the twelve tribes wanted a leader, they chose one from the tribe of Benjamin, who hid from the selection, and the Lord told Samuel Saul was hidden among the stuff. When Samuel heard of the people's desires for a king, the Lord told Samuel they did not reject him but the Lord, and the Lord told them how this man would be. He will not be faithful to them and use his own and their sons and daughters to be his servants. After picking him, they realized who Saul was.
"The people of Israel became aware of who Saul was and wanted to get rid of him. They brought this to Samuel who told the Lord, and the Lord said, 'I have rejected him because he has rejected me, and do not go to him any longer. I have selected me a king. Go to the house of Jesse and anoint his son, and remember the Lord does not look on the outside of man, or his stature. He looks at the heart.' So, Samuel went the house of Jesse and anointed David. The Lord had already prepared David as shepherd of his people from his experience as a shepherd of his father's sheep.
"I also knew people who came to church, accepted the Lord, and eventually, because of being upset about a prayer that seemingly wasn't answered, stopped serving the Lord and started serving the creature of the world. I had a good friend whom I knew received salvation and started faithfully coming to church. Even though I, along with others, prayed for healing, eventually, a parent passed away. They got so upset that their faith was lost, and they fell back into that of which they were originally delivered. We must remember our ways are not his ways, and the Lord's will may not be our will, but he knows all things and what he allows is always for our good."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Castile Colbert Jr.'s new book will encourage and empower believers who seek a stronger connection to God.
Dr. Colbert Jr. shares in hopes of clearing some of the misinformation that permeates the world regarding how God functions within one's day to day life.
