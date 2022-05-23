"Roots to Risen: Coming Out Unscathed" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Cathy Sauls is an emotionally charged and thoughtful biographical work that presents a number of important points regarding the parent-child bond.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Roots to Risen: Coming Out Unscathed": a heartwarming message of hope for those who have past traumas or failures to overcome. "Roots to Risen: Coming Out Unscathed" is the creation of published author Dr. Cathy Sauls, who was born and raised in rural North Carolina. Dr. Sauls graduated from an all-black public school in Wilson County during segregation and studied at Saint Augustine's and Shaw Universities in Raleigh and the Disciple Institute in Goldsboro, all located in North Carolina, where she received BA, BS, and MDiv degrees, respectively. She also received a DMin degree after completing graduate work at Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia. Dr. Sauls is a dedicated mother and aunt and a retired maternal health social worker after thirty-three years in public health where she specialized in maternal health.
Dr. Sauls shares, "In this highly transparent and factual memoir, the author shows her audience what childhood oppression, apathy, and silence look like to a little girl who grows up to defy the odds after years of blundering. She doesn't blame her parents, who were supposed to prepare her for adulthood, because her love for them outweighs any faults. While sharing her struggles, failures, and mistakes, the author discusses how blunders can be rectified and avoided. This nonfictional memoir reminds every parent that the children they bring into the world need attention, encouragement, training, guidance, patience, a voice, and unconditional love. It is a fact that we are born into families that we did not choose; therefore, we will conform to our caretaker's culture, customs, and beliefs. These are our roots. But when we reach the age of accountability, we should draw from what our caretakers and teachers have taught us about life. If there is no preparation, we won't succeed. As children move into adulthood, they must learn from their failures and successes and allow their experiences and training to lead them in making good choices. If parents do not prepare them for this critical step, the transition into adulthood will not be easily attained or realized by the child. Failure then causes some children to become wayward, confused, blunderers, and resigned to success. Note, it is a child's responsibility to grasp what is being taught, but if there is no teaching, the child falls short. As I was writing my memoir, I thought about something that Brene Brown said, 'One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through, and it will be someone else's survival guide.' I hope that my story will be your lifeline, or perhaps, your adult child's guide to parenting."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Cathy Sauls's new book will resonate with many as they witness a testimony of faith in God and determination to overcome life's obstacles.
Dr. Saul paints a vivid picture of life's trials and triumphs within the pages of this thoughtful work.
Consumers can purchase"Roots to Risen: Coming Out Unscathed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Roots to Risen: Coming Out Unscathed," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing