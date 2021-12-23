MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wisdom in Foolishness": a powerful reminder of the importance of faith in the face of modern temptations. "Wisdom in Foolishness" is the creation of published author Dr. Chisara Umezurike, a loving husband and father of four who was born in Umueleagwa Onicha, Ezinihitte-Mbaise of Imo State, Nigeria. Dr. Umezurike is a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons—in obstetrics and gynecology—and the International College of Surgeons. Dr. Umezurike is also an associate member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.
Dr. Umezurike shares, "Christian beliefs, principles, and values are regarded by some pundits as outdated and irrelevant to modern society.
"Wisdom by the standard of modern world has, however, left us with more hard feelings, self-display, emperors/lords, anxiety, depression, conflicts, divorce, wayward children, alcohol/substance abuse, sexually transmitted diseases, violence, wars, negligence of the poor, and perversion.
"The Christian principles such as fear of God, faith, prayer, trust in God, forgiveness, humility, service, liberality, penitence, peace, and contentment represent wisdom in foolishness. Commitment to the above principles will bring anyone closer to spirit irrespective of their religious inclination.
"Imbibing and practicalising these principles may be the revolution we need to heal our world of the aforementioned maladies."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Chisara Umezurike's new book is a powerful reminder of one's spiritual roots.
Dr. Umezurike shares in hopes of encouraging others to live by God's expectations and to reject the temptations of the modern world.
