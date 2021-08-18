MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Excellent Ministry of Jesus: Revealing Jesus and Unveiling the Believer's Identity in Christ Jesus": a potent testament to the author's faith and work to spread the Word of God. "The Excellent Ministry of Jesus: Revealing Jesus and Unveiling the Believer's Identity in Christ Jesus" is the creation of published author Dr. Christian E Samuel, who holds a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Uyo, Nigeria, and holds a PhD in Christian education.
Dr. Samuel shares, "Jesus's ministry is an excellent ministry because of what his ministry represents. Firstly, in the substitutionary ministry of Jesus we see what we have in Christ, where we are in Christ, and what we can do in Christ in the present-day ministry of Jesus. Secondly, the present-day ministry of Jesus refers to what Jesus is doing for us right now at the right hand of God and what the Spirit of Jesus (the Holy Spirit) is doing in us and through us right now.
"This book brings you to a proper understanding of the different aspects of Jesus's ministry. This will build great faith in us, make our faith very effective, and make us successful in life and ministry just as Jesus was."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Christian E Samuel's new book is an encouraging opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth through the study of Jesus's ministry.
Dr. Samuel presents an inspiring and thoughtful examination of Jesus's ministry by pairing attentive reflections and relevant scripture. Believers will find a moving work of faith within this succinct work.
