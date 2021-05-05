MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Power from an Empty Tomb": an inspiring consideration of faith. "Power from an Empty Tomb" is the creation of published author, Dr. Claudette B. Bryant, a devoted Christian and former missionary worker.
Dr. Bryant shares, "Power from an Empty Tomb helps the reader to think about why Jesus' birth, death, and resurrection really matters for life today.
Step-by step, each chapter in this book, hopefully, will encourage the faithful Believer to:
· Accept Jesus as the Savior of the world,
· Celebrate His death, because He took our penalty for sin, and
· Three days later He arose triumphant from His grave, defeating both sin and death.
How do I know He lives? Scriptures teach us that Jesus Christ's life will be in us only as we genuinely seek to make His way our way of life - to walk as He walked, to live as He lived. There is no man in history whose life changed the world than Jesus.
He is the ultimate reality of God's plan for humanity to have eternal life with Him. The gift of God's eternal Son demonstrates His love for man to receive life, hope, and truth. THAT IS POWER FROM AN EMPTY TOMB!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Claudette B. Bryant's new book is an encouraging call to accept Jesus into one's life.
Using a lifetime of study as basis, Dr. Bryant hopes to inspire readers everywhere to a renewed sense of faith in Jesus and an appreciation for the sacrifice provided to us.
View a synopsis of "Power from an Empty Tomb" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Power from an Empty Tomb" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Power from an Empty Tomb", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
