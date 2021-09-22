MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rediscovering the Secrets of the Holy of Holies: New Insights into Gaining the Knowledge and the Empowerment to Live a Victorious Christian Life Daily": a potent opportunity for reflection. "Rediscovering the Secrets of the Holy of Holies: New Insights into Gaining the Knowledge and the Empowerment to Live a Victorious Christian Life Daily" is the creation of published author Dr. Cyril Jide Okadigwe, a senior field grade army officer in the United States Army Reserve who holds the dual professional degree of doctors of pharmacy (PharmD) and medicine (MD), as well as master's degree (MS) in health informatics.
Dr. Okadigwe shares, "As a believer in Jesus Christ, do you fully understand what it means to live a victorious Christian life daily? What is your daily mindset, and your daily goals when you battle with the enemy to live a victorious Christian life daily? Do you even know the nature of the battle, and the main battle objective when you contend with the enemy to live a victorious Christian life daily?
"Do you know about the ministerial disorder within the body of Christ today called fat-fed soul storage warehouse syndrome that is destroying global mission efforts within the body of Christ? Can you ascertain whether, or not, your local Church Congregation have this disorder?
"Are you aware that good course does not necessarily equate to the course of Jesus Christ, and that some good courses can be satanic courses in the disguise? Do you know how to differentiate the so-called good courses from the courses of Jesus Christ, and how to tell when the so-called good courses are satanic courses in the disguise?
"Do you know the negative implications of the read your bible! Read your bible!! admonition calls that we hear every day within the Christian communities, and how those admonition calls can potentially retard effective Christian growth, and testimonies among Christians?
"Using sound biblical doctrines, Evangelist Okadigwe drew from his gifted original writing skills and provided biblical-based answers to the above posed questions. He also used this book as a platform and addressed some of the key issues he believed that confront the body of Christ today."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Cyril Jide Okadigwe's new book is an encouraging and inspiring overview of modern spiritual concerns.
With personal reflections, observations, and relevant scripture, Dr. Okadigwe explores the realigning of one's spiritual well-being and ways in which the church can recentralize foundational principles.
View a synopsis of "Rediscovering the Secrets of the Holy of Holies: New Insights into Gaining the Knowledge and the Empowerment to Live a Victorious Christian Life Daily" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Rediscovering the Secrets of the Holy of Holies: New Insights into Gaining the Knowledge and the Empowerment to Live a Victorious Christian Life Daily" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rediscovering the Secrets of the Holy of Holies: New Insights into Gaining the Knowledge and the Empowerment to Live a Victorious Christian Life Daily," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing