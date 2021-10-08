MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gifts of the Holy Spirit: To Destroy the Works of the Devil": a potent discussion of the dangers of succumbing to spiritual weakness. "The Gifts of the Holy Spirit: To Destroy the Works of the Devil" is the creation of published author Dr. Daryl B. Brock, a loving husband and father who serves as senior pastor and founder of Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a certified ninth-degree black belt who established Strike Force Karate Association, which partners underprivileged youth with police officers in an awarded mentoring initiative. Dr. Brock is also an avid motorcyclist, certified scuba diver, and retired executive from the city government who enjoys gardening and grilling.
Dr. Brock shares, "Today, God's overall plan for the church aligns us with His purpose and plan for the manifestation of the son of God, 'To destroy the works of the devil'(1 John 3:8). This book, The Gifts of the Holy Spirit: To Destroy the Works of the Devil, is about God's path for our lives to the church and purpose for our lives within the church.
"'Devil' simply means 'liar.' All Satan's machinations, strategies, atrocities, and crimes are built on his lies, however and whenever they are manifested.
"The manifestation of God's truth in our lives vigorously counteracts the works of the liar. God's truth heals the devastating effects that these lies have had on us personally, our communities, and our society at large.
"More than just a transmission of confusing facts and figures to let you know how smart I am, this book takes the truth of God's Word and helps you connect the dots with the intention of painting a clearer picture of your purpose in Christ as a son of God and therefore the purpose of the 'Christ in you.' The resulting portrait allows the reader to align our Christlike responsibility to work with God, with our Holy Ghost given gifts, abilities, and opportunities to motivate positive personal changes but also, collectively as sons of God, dynamic changes in our society…indeed—the world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Daryl B. Brock's new book is an articulate discussion of spiritual warfare and finding one's place in God's grace.
With considerate reflections, relevant scripture, and an encouraging approach to Bible study, Dr. Brock hopes to inspire others to take time for self-reflection and spiritual growth in these uncertain times.
