MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 "The Churches of Revelation: Exploring the Revelation of Jesus Christ in modern times": a stirring book that dissects the real essence of the verses written within its pages. When one talks about the Revelation, most tend to shun its contents, as different interpretations are being spread, leaving a horrendous image about this fascinating narrative. This printed work aims to educate that the Revelation is not a day to be frightened of, but a day to praise, for it is a completion of God's promise to His children. "The Churches of Revelation: Exploring the Revelation of Jesus Christ in modern times" is the creation of published author Dr. David Bernhard Bowers, a writer of both fiction and non-fiction centering on Biblical anecdotes and commentary. He has BS, MA, and Doctorate degrees under his name, and is currently living with his amazing wife on a Midwestern wildlife farm.
Dr. Bowers shares, "Every student of the Bible approaches the book of Revelation with a sense of awe as they attempt to fold the greatness of God within the mind of humanity. Many rush to examine the significant prophecies without adequately dealing with the introductory chapters. Exploring the beginning chapters of the Revelation of Jesus Christ with a modern application, Dr. David B. Bowers examines the initial communique given by our Lord to the Apostle John. The churches of Revelation within reflect not only the status of the true Christian church throughout history but also reveal significant elements of the church in modern times that must not be missed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. David Bernhard Bowers's new book is an astonishing work written to evangelize the reality found in the script of the book of Revelation—the Biblical piece that non-believers see as the awful ending of the human race, when in fact, the Revelation is an opus of mercy to those who follow the Lord.
