MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Educating Children on Death": a comforting piece about a kid who lost his grandpa and starts to deal with the sad changes that this loss has brought in his life. "Educating Children on Death" is the creation of published author Dr. Deborah Hollimon, a family nurse practitioner with a doctor's degree in nursing.
Dr. Hollimon shares, "Enjoy reading with your child the book entitled, Educating Children on Death. Also look out for the book entitled, Educating Children on Divorce. Thank you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Deborah Hollimon's new book is a beautiful tale that will aid young children in connecting with various life issues and starting a conversation with their parents and caretakers.
Through this work, the child won't feel uncomfortable when subjects of death are brought up. They will eventually learn how to talk it out with adults.
