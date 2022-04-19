"The Holy Spirit in Leadership: A Case for Spiritual Leaders" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. Denise Norris and Dr. Jeffrey J. Boone is a scholarly study of effective leadership that centers on promotion of the Holy Spirit.
"The Holy Spirit in Leadership: A Case for Spiritual Leaders", is a thought-provoking exploration of what it takes to offer true spiritual leadership within the church. "The Holy Spirit in Leadership: A Case for Spiritual Leaders" is the creation of published authors Dr. Denise Norris and Dr. Jeffrey J. Boone.
Dr. Norris and Dr. Boone share, "This book aims to promote the Holy Spirit's role in church leaders. Spiritual leadership is the opposite of secular leadership. They may share some things in common, but they are not the same, nor are they equal in the church. Spiritual leadership is biblical, holy, and it is mandated upon the words and the works of Jesus Christ. Jesus taught his leadership style by example to his disciples. The first-century disciples absolutely modeled the words and works of Jesus Christ.
"One of the biggest problems today in the church is secular leadership. Secular leadership is the root cause of inaction and declination of the church which promotes selfishness. Spiritual leadership promotes selflessness. This book's answer is the church's answer for spiritual leadership in the church over secular leadership. The church's solution to secular leadership is Christ's spiritual leadership implemented and lived by the first-century disciples.
"This book seeks to elevate spiritual leadership in the church through the Great Commandment, the Great Commission, and biblical conflict resolutions. This kind of leadership is indispensable to spiritual leadership in the church. The teachings of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the first-century apostles' doctrines are the guidelines that identify spiritual leadership."
Dr. Denise Norris and Dr. Jeffrey J. Boone's new book will engage and challenge spiritual leaders whether they are new to their path or established in God's work.
Dr. Norris and Dr. Boone share in hopes of empowering and promoting a motivated and spirit-led path for those tasked with spreading God's word.
