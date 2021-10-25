MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tending Your Own Garden: The Absolute Necessity of Personal Piety": a potent reminder to nurture a healthy sense of faith as one works to become closer with God. "Tending Your Own Garden: The Absolute Necessity of Personal Piety" is the creation of published author Dr. Ed Fleming, a devoted pastor-teacher since 1968 who married his beloved youth group sweetheart in 1972. Together the couple shares four children and eleven grandchildren.
Dr. Fleming shares, "While having private devotions in October 2018, I came across a verse in Song of Solomon 1:6. God's Spirit spoke very powerfully to me on that day. Being a person who loves to be busy serving in ministry (i.e., tending others' gardens), I had forgotten the importance of 'tending my own garden,' (i.e., remembering the priority of personal piety, or holiness). I confessed my sin that day and am seeking to keep a guard over my soul. At the same time, I was praying about a topic for a pastors' conference in South Africa in June 2019. The Holy Spirit confirmed that what was necessary in my life could be a challenge and blessing to other pastors. The night before I left to return to the USA, two of the pastors at that conference encouraged me to put the material in book form. Tending Your Own Garden is the fruit of their encouragement."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ed Fleming's new book offers a powerful and encouraging message regarding the significance of being aware of one's work toward living a Godly life.
Dr. Fleming's decades of pastoral experience are apparent within the pages of this encouraging work.
