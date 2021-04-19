MEADVILLE, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Up Periscope: Building through a Storm": a poignant discussion of faith. "Up Periscope: Building through a Storm" is the creation of published author, Dr. Eddie Hare Jr., a certified counselor, educator, and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Dr. Hare shares, "The purpose of this project is to share my story and encourage other ministry leaders in their work with the church. The calling to follow Jesus is easier said than done.
Conflict isn't pleasant, but it is necessary. Church ministry in today's environment is like running a corporation. Conflict and crisis arise in every ministry. As in the corporate world, people are the greatest assets. Exploring how to deal with difficult, combative, complacent, and evil people is a true reality. From the pulpit, it is often said that God will not call you to do anything He has not equipped you for. Nevertheless, it is also prudent to develop your leadership skills to deal with numerous aspects of church ministry. God never promised us this life would be easy, but He is bigger than any storm we face in this world. And He's always working for our good, even in the places where we can't see, even in the circumstances that we don't fully understand.
It's hard to put a storm, periscope, and the idea of building something together unless you are in a submarine on a covert or clandestine mission in which the periscope rises to check out the landscape. This is a strange analogy to try and put together; nevertheless, we need to up our periscope, build a solid foundation and know that the only thing that will last is that which is done for the kingdom of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Hare's new book encourages readers to see through the hardships and keep faith with Christ.
Pairing real world examples with relevant Scripture, Dr. Hare carefully guides readers through a series of questions and scenarios to encourage a deeper faith and a more proactive ministry.
