MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dr. Faith on Faith: The Realities": a powerful testament to the key functions of faith within one's personal, communal, and spiritual life. "Dr. Faith on Faith: The Realities" is the creation of published author Dr. Faith E. Hartie, a loving mother and widow after forty-seven years of marriage. Dr. Hartie served the Camden City School District for forty-two years prior to retiring. She is also a lifetime member of the AME Union Church, a golden member of Delta Sigma Theta Inc. Sorority, and a member of National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa.
Dr. Hartie shares, "Dr. Faith on Faith: The Realities is an inspirational read on the power and the impact of faith in the lives of everyday people and beyond. The focus is how we interact with ourselves during our 'self-to-self' and our 'self-to-others' life moments. The human experiences shared are compelling but still relatable and adaptable for most. The internal, invisible, and foundational faith we inherently possess ignites many psychological and physiological sentiments in us as we proceed to formulate various aspects of our global society here on earth. Numerous challenges of the social, political, economical, and emotional strata perpetuate reactions warranting expressed behaviors of love, devastation, hatred, community, struggle, apathy, empathy, sympathy, tolerance, and indulgence.
"The human race's prospective on faith's potency and significance in life can undoubtedly influence and or deter one's direction or chosen path of action. Your ideologies, trust, belief, conviction, and confidence serve as the fundamental pillars of your faith indoctrination. Christianity, Catholicism, Judaism, Jehovah, Hinduism, Buddhism, or Islam, the above mentioned and numerous other communities, are true believers in the Higher Power, and the generational doctrines are deeply rooted in the faith practices.
"Phenomenal acts of faith are recorded in history from BC to AD. Miracles and inexplicable acts that have changed the world are still occurring. Most kingdoms, countries, and continents have been affected and effected by the power and determination of faith warriors and the power of the Almighty. Men, women, boys, and girls around the world are influenced by generational faith practices, religious doctrines, and human interactions. This account of faith power is written to uphold and promote the undeniable strength, capacity, fortitude, sanctity, and gratifying spirituality that your faith provides in each and every aspect of your life. Faith rules!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Faith E. Hartie's new book is an encouraging and inspiring exploration of faith.
With personal stories and additional reflections from others, Dr. Hartie presents a thoughtful and empowering work that truly explores the many facets of faith.
View a synopsis of "Dr. Faith on Faith: The Realities" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Dr. Faith on Faith: The Realities" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Dr. Faith on Faith: The Realities," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
