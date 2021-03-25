MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Transformation Is A Mind-Set: The Journey to Changing Your Input and Your World": a brilliant key towards maneuvering one's mindset to overcome struggles and challenges in physical and mental health. "Transformation Is A Mind-Set: The Journey to Changing Your Input and Your World" is the creation of published author Dr. Franchell Hamilton, a specialist in wellness and weight loss. She loves helping patients transform to live healthier and better lives through different aspects of change mixed with medicine. She loves traveling with her family, staying healthy, and doing new experiences.
Dr. Hamilton shares, "Transformation Is a Mindset started out as an education guide for my patients struggling with weight loss, teaching them that the only true way to beat that disease is to transform the mind. As I wrote the book, I realized the methods to truly overcoming obesity are the same methods that anyone can use to overcome any struggle that they are facing, including anxiety, addiction, depression, and so many more. This book takes you through many personal journeys, including my own, and teaches you how changing your input can change your life. Changing your input is one of the first steps in changing your mindset, and when you have the right mindset, you can overcome any battle."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Franchell Hamilton's new book motivates the reader with this insightful manual that will aid them in making evident positive changes that will better their life. This is a good resource for anyone who is looking forward to a healthier lifestyle.
View a synopsis of "Transformation Is A Mind-Set: The Journey to Changing Your Input and Your World" on YouTube.
