"When God Intervenes: A Look Behind the Walls": a powerful tale of one woman's journey with faith. "When God Intervenes: A Look Behind the Walls" is the creation of published author Dr. Gloria Bealore-Prince, a philanthropist who developed the Teen VIBE program that seeks to encourage youth with low self-esteem. Dr. Bealore-Prince is a mother of six and grandmother of twelve who holds degrees in Technology Management and Nonprofit Leadership.
Dr. Bealore-Prince shares, "This book encourages others by providing a look behind the walls of a girl, born and raised in Flint, Michigan, who experienced many challenges in life to include poverty, low self-esteem, bad choices, and abuse. The author takes you behind the scene, revealing the normalcy of a child as she played the typical childhood games such as jacks, hide-and-seek, and mother may I. Yet during such a trying time in life, the enemy sneaks into preys on the weak and families who struggle to rob them of the simple things in life. Children must be allowed to enjoy life with their family and friends without the risk of abuse. Raised by a godly mother and the love of her grandparents, she has God on her side and eventually tricks the enemy, such that she overcomes the life of a victim and becomes victorious through Christ.
"Even when the enemy meant to destroy me—God worked it out for my good."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gloria Bealore-Prince's new book is a powerful depiction of the ways in which divine intervention has impacted the author's life.
By inviting readers to witness the many moments of grace experienced over time, Dr. Bealore-Prince hopes to inspire those with similar pasts to find their faith and walk in the glory found within.
