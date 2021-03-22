MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kundai and The Persistent Dog" is the true story of a girl who is being followed around by a dog. "Kundai and The Persistent Dog" is written by Dr. Grace Gwitira, who has a Doctor of Management in Organizational Leadership degree and over a decade of leadership experience. She currently serves as a speaker, trainer, and coach in areas of leadership, emotional intelligence, and book-writing.
Dr. Gwitira shares, "This book, which is based on true events, is a story about a girl, Kundai, who is followed by a dog. Although the girl tried to chase the dog away, the dog continued to follow her. The story illustrates how when we are persistent in the things we want to accomplish; we will eventually accomplish them. Galatians 6:9 reads, "…in due season we will reap, if we do not give up." We can achieve our goals when we do not give up – like Pasha, the persistent dog."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Grace Gwitira's beautifully illustrated work draws on biblical truths and lessons that she believes should be shared with the world.
View a synopsis of "Kundai and The Persistent Dog" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Kundai and The Persistent Dog" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
