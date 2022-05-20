"Living Life as a Godly Champion" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. H. Wesley Dykes Jr. is an eye-opening look into the demands that God has for those who follow and the expectations for living a honorable life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living Life as a Godly Champion": a thought-provoking understanding of the commitments needed to become a true leader in faith. "Living Life as a Godly Champion" is the creation of published author Dr. H. Wesley Dykes Jr., a husband and father. Dr. Dykes Jr. is a flight surgeon with the US Air Force and a sports medicine physician.
Dr. Dykes Jr. writes, "A godly champion (GC) is a man, woman, boy, or girl whose heart is solely dedicated unto God and His will, purpose, and plan for his/her life and family. Godly champions are not perfect people but have committed their lives to serve the Lord (as exemplified by Joshua in the Bible). They are God's elect, His chosen people, royal priesthood who strap on spiritual armor every day and conquer challenges of the flesh, world, and Satan with relentless tenacity. Godly champions are God's ultimate warriors who look like you and me. They are represented by every race, creed, ethnicity, nationality, and socioeconomic background. They realize their measure of success is not defined or determined by position, power, or worldly possessions amassed but defined or determined by the achievement of God's purpose, plan, and will for their lives. Although mistakes, poor decisions, or bad choices may be made, it is well known that with confession and repentance to our heavenly father with a contrite heart and willingness to heed correction, a fortuitous outcome can be yielded."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. H. Wesley Dykes Jr.'s new book expresses the importance of working diligently to become closer with God.
Consumers can purchase "Living Life as a Godly Champion" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
