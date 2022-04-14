"Staircase to Glory: A Flight Plan to Heaven: Goal Setting, Ethics, Morals for Everyday Life (Individuals & Businesses)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. James E. Lester Jr. is an articulate exploration of personal growth while nurturing and honoring one's spiritual health.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Staircase to Glory: A Flight Plan to Heaven: Goal Setting, Ethics, Morals for Everyday Life (Individuals & Businesses)": a motivating look into personal and business enterprises. "Staircase to Glory: A Flight Plan to Heaven: Goal Setting, Ethics, Morals for Everyday Life (Individuals & Businesses)" is the creation of published author Dr. James E. Lester Jr., a doctoral graduate from Ashford University with a PsyD degree in psychology and an MBA graduate from Liberty University. His belief in God and strength in his faith has carried him throughout his current life's journey. As the owner of The J. Lester Company since 1989—a multidiscipline firm committed to the real estate industry in a variety of fields— Dr. Lester Jr. has set goals and achieved those goals though his commitment and strength to endure the pressures of life. As a state-certified general real estate appraiser, licensed real estate broker, special magistrate, and former Florida Supreme Court mediator, his experience produces a wide range of multidisciplined strengths in his profession.
Dr. Lester Jr. shares, "Staircase to Glory has great meaning, and the purpose was due to a strong yearning to spread God's word through the author's formal education, life experiences, and to teach how one can accept the Lord as your savior by taking simple steps, like steps up a staircase. By setting goals, instilling strong ethics, and good morals, you are fulfilling God's role here on earth.
"This book is about goals and goal setting in today's world for the individual and business/workplace. The goals we set in comparison to ethics and morals is needed to reach our heavenly home. It also goes into strict detail of the author's own life experiences and how he made it to his current relationship with God. The journey from which he has traveled in an early age to the present has been very overwhelming at times, but the Lord was with him.
"The drama of life is portrayed along with scripture researched to help move on and continue to achieve goals. The book has many angles to dealing with life and life's barriers and finally a clear, simple plan to get you to climb the staircase to glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. James E. Lester Jr.'s new book offers careful reflections and relevant scripture.
Dr. Lester Jr. presents a compelling and thoroughly researched discussion within the pages of this earnest work.
