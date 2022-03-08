MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let the Church Get Pregnant - Again!: The Parallelism of Spirituality and Sexuality": a thought-provoking comparative treatise. "Let the Church Get Pregnant - Again!: The Parallelism of Spirituality and Sexuality" is the creation of published author Dr. Jeff T. Jacobs, an internationally known gospel recording artist and songwriter and a graduate of Howard University and the North Carolina College of Theology.
Dr. Jacobs shares, "A church without an authentic worship experience is merely a social club with a religious overtone. This book is purposed to expose, enlighten, and encourage a greater level of intense intimacy with God through praise and worship. It exposes how sexuality and spirituality are so extremely parallel to each other, giving insight on why sex is so vital in human expression but yet creates an ongoing struggle between spirit and flesh. Prayerfully, this book will inspire the entire religious community to revisit and revive what is called the Azusa Street Movement, where people sought God to the point that an outpouring of God resulted in nonstop days and weeks of signs, wonders, and miracles. This is a clarion call to make God the primary and only focal point of the church, as He should be! Even though we value our Spiritual Leaders, i.e., Pastors, Prophets, Evangelists, Teachers and even Recording Artists, we may have become guilty of prioritizing personalities above God's presence! It's time for the church to get pregnant with the power of God once again. Pregnancy only occurs through intimacy. Read this book…find out where you are in proximity of the throne room."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jeff T. Jacobs's new book will challenge and empower believers who seek a deeper connection with God and potentially lead to a new level and commitment of a radical praise and worship lifestyle!
Dr. Jacobs presents a compelling spiritual call to arms that will encourage readers to reflect and consider their personal spiritual health.
