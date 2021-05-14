MOON, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Belsky, an adjunct business professor for twenty-five years at five universities while working for different organizations in various positions for thirty years and obtained his doctorate in business administration, has completed his new book "The Leadership Toolboxes": a motivating and entertaining guide for improving leadership skills.
Dr. Jeffery writes, "I remember that my father always had several toolboxes at his disposal. He would diligently and methodically line them up on his workbench, ready to tackle any project. He had one which was specifically designed for plumbing and pipe fitting, another for electrical, a large one for tin snipping and bending, and one just for miscellaneous tools and equipment. He knew what every toolbox was for and what exactly was in each one. Each toolbox contained the right tools, equipment, and parts for any job. When the need arose, he would tell me to load the car with the specific toolbox. Rarely would he ask me to put the plumbing toolbox in the car when he was going to fix an electrical problem. In the same way, he would not have me carry the tin bending toolbox (which was heavy and still haunts me with the thoughts of crushed fingers) to a job fixing a leaking pipe under a bathroom vanity. The science behind having separate toolboxes was intentional and strategic for my father, and he probably never realized what exactly I would do with those memories as I grew older."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Jeffrey Belsky's captivating guide explores the connection between leadership and toolboxes.
This guide navigates readers through the critical skills needed to lead a business or organization. They are not new skills, but ones that have stood the test of time. By using appealing, personal, and professional anecdotes, Dr. Belsky focuses on the practical application of select leadership skills, or what he refers to as "tools". This connection he found when he was younger watching his father work and using different toolboxes for different jobs. He realized this could be applied to any profession and applied it to his own.
The guide is made to help leaders obtain a better understanding of the leadership skills that will result in better efficiency in the workplace. This guide is an important tool for leaders in any organization. Whether new or experienced, readers will discover a step by step manual that will help them navigate towards impactful and obtainable personal and professional results.
