MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?": a fun and interactive children's book that contains an exciting adventure and rhyme games that will enhance creativity and thinking skills for the youth. "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?" is the creation of published author Dr. John Swierzewski, a brilliant writer of tales for children.

Dr. Swierzewski shares, "What Happened to You

On the Way to the Zoo?

Teaches a game as a story

To test word inventory

"For this game of rhyme

Will amuse one's mind

And teach rhythm and time

To let your brain unwind."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. John Swierzewski's new book is an educational tool that allows children to improve their creativity in making rhymes and broaden their vocabulary through learning new words and applying them in their daily life.

View a synopsis of "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.