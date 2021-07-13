MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?": a fun and interactive children's book that contains an exciting adventure and rhyme games that will enhance creativity and thinking skills for the youth. "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?" is the creation of published author Dr. John Swierzewski, a brilliant writer of tales for children.
Dr. Swierzewski shares, "What Happened to You
On the Way to the Zoo?
Teaches a game as a story
To test word inventory
"For this game of rhyme
Will amuse one's mind
And teach rhythm and time
To let your brain unwind."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. John Swierzewski's new book is an educational tool that allows children to improve their creativity in making rhymes and broaden their vocabulary through learning new words and applying them in their daily life.
View a synopsis of "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What Happened to You on the Way to the Zoo?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing