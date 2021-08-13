MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From the Pigpen to the Pulpit: My Life Story: Featuring My Out-of-Body Experience": an inspirational work rooted from the deep love and faith of Dr. Morrison towards the Savior. Here, he narrates the ups and downs he faced in life, proving how his strong faith helped him get through the bad times. "From the Pigpen to the Pulpit: My Life Story: Featuring My Out-of-Body Experience" is the creation of published author Dr. Joseph Morrison, a husband, father and a strong soldier of God that resides in York, South Carolina. On the 30th of March, 2004, he founded a 501c3 non-profit ministry named "Blessed to Be a Blessing Outreach Ministries, Inc."
Dr. Morrison shares, "We all experience different things in our life journey. This book is written to share some of my journey. My hope is, as you read through the pages of this book, you will understand that God can take your pain, abuse, and rejection and turn it around into a glorious life in Him. God's word is clear and concise regarding the plan and purpose that He has for each one of us. Jeremiah 29:11 says, 'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'
"This book is designed to encourage you to never give up and to never stop trusting in God no matter how you started out in life because that's not the end of your story. God has promised that our latter will be better than our former.
"My earnest desire is to encourage you and let you know that no matter what hand you were dealt in life, by renewing your mind using the word of God and applying His word to your life, you can reshuffle your deck and live in victory all the days of your life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Joseph Morrison's new book is a great manuscript an individual can possess. It doesn't just inspire one to keep walking the right path, but also heals their soul when in doubt and pain.
View a synopsis of "From the Pigpen to the Pulpit: My Life Story: Featuring My Out-of-Body Experience" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "From the Pigpen to the Pulpit: My Life Story: Featuring My Out-of-Body Experience" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From the Pigpen to the Pulpit: My Life Story: Featuring My Out-of-Body Experience," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
