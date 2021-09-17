MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rufus Learns a Lesson": a delightful opportunity to explain the dangers of bullying with young readers. "Rufus Learns a Lesson" is the creation of published authors Dr. June F. Kearney and Carol Ann Lancaster. Dr. Kearney spent twenty years at Cedarville University as a professor teaching and coaching several sports. She is retired from California State University, Fullerton. Ms. Lancaster has served for forty-two years in education and has taught at several elementary schools.

The authors share, "Rufus makes an exciting discovery. At first, he is happy to share this discovery with his friends. However, he becomes a bully when he decides to keep it for himself. Eventually, he learns that being a bully can make your life very unhappy."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. June F. Kearney and Carol Ann Lancaster's new book contains delightful illustrations by Alissa Booher.

This narrative is a welcome message for young readers who may begin to experience bullying in many forms at any age.

