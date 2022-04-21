"Your Attitude Is Your Breakthrough" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Keith Clinkscales is an articulate discussion of positive changes that affect personal and career success.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Your Attitude Is Your Breakthrough": an encouraging discussion of success through maintaining a positive attitude. "Your Attitude Is Your Breakthrough" is the creation of published author Dr. Keith Clinkscales, who resides in Florida with his wife of thirty-four years. Together they have three kids. Dr. Clinkscales has spent his entire career in the field of operational excellence and organizational development as both a management consultant and an engineer. He has worked with hundreds of companies in both the private and public sectors and is considered an expert in his field across many different industries.
Dr. Clinkscales shares, "As cohorts of operational excellence, most of us attack operational excellence and cultural transformation by focusing on processes and systems. But what about the people? What about people's attitudes? The famous John Maxwell says, 'Good attitudes among players do not guarantee a team's success, but bad attitudes guarantee its failure.' What if you could get people to live their life and work life in a way that maximizes their potential, opens doors, impacts people's lives, and allows them to live financially well, all while making your team/organization great?
"Sometimes people feel stuck, unproductive, and living a less-than-fulfilling life. This affects their performance at work. What is the key to breakthrough? Many will tell you it's education. The acquisition of knowledge. Some say it is the ability to win friends and influence people. Some will say the search for your purpose or passion. Others will say 'hard work' is the key. All of these have some part to play and have some benefit. However, this book is going to show you what I have learned while consulting with hundreds and hundreds of organizations and individuals. You see, there is a 'secret' hidden in all of this that can drastically change you, your people, and your organization. Sure, process improvement and system enablement can change an organization. But systemic change requires changing people and their attitudes. Embracing these concepts and putting them into practice will drastically change your organization almost immediately. It is totally up to you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Keith Clinkscales's new book offers inspiring guidance to encourage readers to take advantage of concepts he has learned and taught over a successful career.
Dr. Clinkscales shares an informative and thought-provoking discussion for the consideration of individuals seeking a positive life experience.
