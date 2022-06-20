"My Name is Jazmine, Beautiful As Can Be" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kimmie Cannon is a heartfelt message of love and acceptance that will bring a smile to the face of any young reader.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Name is Jazmine, Beautiful As Can Be": an important message of self-esteem and individuality. "My Name is Jazmine, Beautiful As Can Be" is the creation of published author Dr. Kimmie Cannon, a wife, mother, and elementary school teacher who considers herself a lifelong learner.
Dr. Cannon shares, "Jazmine is a young Black girl who believes that beauty comes from within. She is influenced by the love from her parents who have taught her how to love herself and accept difference. It is her first day of school, and although she is new to the school, she makes friends very quickly and easily.
"Jenny is a classmate that admires and desires to befriend Jazmine but is apprehensive because she feels that they are so different. Jenny is shy and not as outgoing as Jazmine. They are also different ethnicities. However, they are very similar in many other ways. In the end, Jazmine influences her new friend to embrace what she is good at and that it's okay to be different.
"This story encourages acceptance and friendship. It promotes the concepts of self-love, individuality, and being unique. This book was created to include repetition to encourage young readers to read along as they build their own self-esteem."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kimmie Cannon's new book provides an uplifting message to young readers in hopes of helping each child nurture their specialness.
Dr. Cannon's joyful tone and positivity is contagious within the pages of this empowering children's work.
Consumers can purchase "My Name is Jazmine, Beautiful As Can Be" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
