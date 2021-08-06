MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Moment of Truth": a potent and thought-provoking exploration of modern times and spiritual health. "The Moment of Truth" is the creation of published author Dr. King Iyobosa William, a devoted father, husband, and spiritual leader who loves to guide, empower, and motivate people to fulfill their God-given dream.
Dr. William shares, "We are living in a 'precedented' and 'unprecedented' times!
"Our children cannot take this anymore. If silence is observed, stop and listen! The global planet is failing faster, and no one else can see! It is up to us to restore the nation's pride and strength. After discovering the disturbing truths about life and universal struggles that countless people suffer from the terrible pangs of leaders and the hunger for transformation, Dr. King concerns himself with choosing which of his disappointing moments to execute. The duty to action falls upon King to restore the nation's pride and human dignity. King spent ten years obsessing for it to come down to the real 'moment of truth.'
"Failure is never an option, and no matter the cost is, King will go to great lengths to find the real truth. Searching for the truth is never easy. King puts others ahead of him because he cares deeply and wants to liberate all those crying for a way in and way out. Is that you? Read this book. It will change your life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. King Iyobosa William's new book is a compelling discussion of the steps that society needs to take to heal.
Dr. William presents an intriguing argument with relevant scripture for the reader's consideration in this timely work.
View a synopsis of "The Moment of Truth" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Moment of Truth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
