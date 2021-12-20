MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Relational Evangelism: The Fastest and Most Practical Ways of Winning Neighbors to Christ": an articulate discussion of the ways in which evangelism has evolved. "Relational Evangelism: The Fastest and Most Practical Ways of Winning Neighbors to Christ" is the creation of published author Dr. Kofi Peter Effa, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California. Dr. Effa received a master's degree from the School of Theology, Azusa Pacific University, in 2009, and in 2019, he earned a doctorate degree from Talbot's School of Theology, Biola University, La Mirada, California.
Dr. Effa shares, "Relational evangelism, therefore, focuses on cultivating and building relationships with non-Christians and unbelieving neighbors with the intent of winning them to Christ. Different types of evangelistic methods have been used in past generations. However, in today's culture of individualism and isolationism, relational evangelism provides the best approach to bring people to Christ. The truth of the matter is that people normally pay no attention to strangers; however, they open up once they become comfortable with you through a relationship that has developed over time.
"The clock is fast ticking. Christ Jesus is on his way! Soldiers of Christ, let's get the world saved and be ready for him appearing!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kofi Peter Effa's new book is an engaging and inspiring examination of modern evangelism.
Dr. Effa hopes to inspire and encourage believers to continue to bring non-believers to Christ.
