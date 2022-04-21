"What to Do When You Don't Know What to Do: Resource Guide to Restoration" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. LaTresa Grantham is an empowering opportunity for spiritual and personal growth through recentering and restructuring.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What to Do When You Don't Know What to Do: Resource Guide to Restoration": a facilitative workbook that offers insight and encouragement. "What to Do When You Don't Know What to Do: Resource Guide to Restoration" is the creation of published author Dr. LaTresa Grantham, the founder and president of Gifts Of Grace Ministries, Inc., a Lifeforming Leadership Coach, and the creator and executor of the Fruit Of The Spirit Custom Oil Confections.
Dr. Grantham shares, "'What To Do When You Don't Know What To Do: Resource Guide To Restoration presents personal, academic and spiritual aspects of ministry demonstrated as "a very useful tool for and to the body of disciples of Jesus Christ, and to the Kingdom of God.' —James W. Barber, Professor of Practical Theology, Graduate School of Theology and Ministry, Oral Roberts University.
"Tailored for creativity, this workbook provides strategically selected exercises serving as guideposts for physical structure, mental clarity and spiritual understanding to…
- Be Saved
- Be Tempered
- Be Inquisitive
- Be Launched
- Be Learned
"Composed of lessons learned over the years in pursuit of answering God's call to ministry, this compilation of resources will help you to identify yourself, encounter the Answer and align with the purpose and plan of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. LaTresa Grantham's new book will inspire and motivate as readers work through the reflective lessons found within.
Dr. Grantham shares in hopes of empowering others to walk in purpose for God's plan.
Consumers can purchase "What to Do When You Don't Know What to Do: Resource Guide to Restoration" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What to Do When You Don't Know What to Do: Resource Guide to Restoration," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
