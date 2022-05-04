"Zipporah (Moses's Ethiopian Wife) Saves His Life: On the Road to Glory, God Intercedes" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Lawrence E. Henry is a compelling look at a key biblical figure and the pivotal role played in the life of Moses.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Zipporah (Moses's Ethiopian Wife) Saves His Life: On the Road to Glory, God Intercedes": an engaging look into the life of an often-overlooked woman of the Bible. "Zipporah (Moses's Ethiopian Wife) Saves His Life: On the Road to Glory, God Intercedes" is the creation of published author Dr. Lawrence E. Henry, who received his EdD in counseling/educational psychology from Northern Arizona University, specializing in clinical and psychological assessments. He has over twenty years of experience as a clinical psychologist working as the clinical director in the Arizona State Correctional Facility. Dr. Henry is also the author of "The Water Fountain, In Search of Wisdom: The Pickle Jar Theory, Fruit of the Spirit, and Ethiopia."
Dr. Henry shares, "In this book, we will discover how Zipporah (Moses's wife) saved Moses's life from a certain death and ensured he carried out the commission given him by God. Next to Mary (Jesus's mother), Zipporah was arguably one of the most important women in the Bible as will be revealed in chapter 2.
"'Bizarre' is typical of how biblical scholars describe the tale of Zipporah and her husband, Moses, especially the section in which God planned to kill Moses and Zipporah uses a blood ritual to successfully defend her husband and son. For mystery, mayhem, and sheer baffling weirdness, nothing else in the Bible quite compares with the story of Zipporah and the 'bridegroom of blood.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Lawrence E. Henry's new book is an articulate and informative discussion of the life of Zipporah.
Dr. Henry offers readers a compelling exploration of the life and faith of one of the Bible's most controversial and misunderstood figures.
