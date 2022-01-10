MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Missing Teeth: The Last Discrimination Hiding in Plain Sight": a potent argument for the importance of learning healthy practices for self-care and having access to medical professionals in the dental health field. "Missing Teeth: The Last Discrimination Hiding in Plain Sight" is the creation of published author Dr. Linda Johnson, a graduate of Southern University who went on to lead a successful career in the field of chemistry, including six years with the United States Army doing nuclear chemical and biological training for combat readiness.
Dr. Johnson shares, "It is my desire that the individuals who read this book will go on a journey of self-discovery just like I did. This book is designed for us to understand that our teeth are more important than we realize and that having healthy teeth is the first step toward good health. Discrimination is the end result of prejudice, racism, and the wielding power of the world's institutions. By institutions, I am referring to those giant buildings that seem to have heavy metal doors that are normally locked from the inside. The keeper of the keys is the system that has been set in place by the institution that allows one group to enter and, by the same token, locks other groups out. Behind the heavy metal doors is a picture on the wall with a perfect smile on it. And if your teeth are straight, white, perfect, and are all present, you will hear a big clinging sound. The dead bolt will slide to the left, and the door will open wide for you. It really does not matter what race you are. Anyone who has this perfect smile is granted the rite of passage in which the criteria have changed over the years.
"When I set out to write this book, my thoughts were with individuals who were suffering shame and others who were struggling with the plight of missing teeth. If we do not make our teeth a priority in our youth, they will not be around to serve us in our old age. Hopefully, parents reading this book can give their children a better start.
"My desire is that in the future, after reading this book, we will be more inclined to have compassion and understanding with individuals who are struggling with their dental issues."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Linda Johnson's new book offers a unique and engaging perspective on the impact of poor dental health.
Dr. Johnson shares in hopes of bringing light to an often-overlooked aspect of discriminatory practices built into modern society.
