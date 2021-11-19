MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God The Holy Spirit": a potent exploration of what is known of the third portion of the Holy Trinity. "God The Holy Spirit" is the creation of published author Dr. Mae Smalls Glover, who received a Doctorate of Theology in June 2020.
Dr. Glover shares, "Every Christian who has experienced the presence and guidance of the Holy Spirit should desire to know the wholeness of the Holy Spirit. The intimacy, unity, and growth in the Kingdom are promoted by our lives in God, the Holy Spirit. He is active in our prayer life, decision making process, spiritual warfare, maturity and clarity in biblical principles, just to name a few.
"God the Holy Spirit will help us discover the promised release of fire to keep us motivated to live towards our eternal destiny. God the Holy Spirit will add the ammunition to recognize the fact that the Holy Spirit is the most neglected and unappreciated third person of the Trinity. Christianity will be a more desirable spiritual lifestyle as all people become obedient to His purpose, value, and His influences in the kingdom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Mae Smalls Glover's new book is a thought-provoking spiritual discussion with relevant scripture for the reader's consideration.
Dr. Glover shares in hopes of encouraging others to recognize and embrace this key component of the Trinity.
Consumers can purchase "God The Holy Spirit" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
