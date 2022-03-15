MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"The Stone That The Builder Rejected: My Potential Is Never Finished": a potent reminder that one must always remain hopeful. "The Stone That The Builder Rejected: My Potential Is Never Finished" is the creation of published author Dr. Marcia A. Davis-Dawkins, an educator and professional student who has traveled and lived in various parts of the world.
Dr. Davis-Dawkins shares, "Sometimes we experience seemingly negative situations which, with time, prove to be the diametric opposite. Indeed, such situations may not only be painful at first but may also threaten to deny us our well-deserved joy in life. When faced with such challenges, we should not be discouraged but endeavor to learn the necessary lessons taught. These may manifest in that instant or with time, depending on the circumstances.
"Indeed, when others attempt to negatively stereotype us, even as we maintain our composure, we should refuse to capitulate, knowing that beyond the base instincts of the seemingly mean-spirited, life can be beautiful. Ada Adams said it perfectly in her refrain, 'There is a light at the end of every tunnel. Some tunnels just happen to be longer than others.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Marcia A. Davis-Dawkins's new book will inspire and motivate as readers explore the author's challenges and victories.
Dr. Davis-Dawkins shares a personal view of life's peaks and valleys in hopes of encouraging others to push through the trying times and relish in the golden moments.
