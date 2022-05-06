"I Am... Me: A Book of Positive Affirmations for Children" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Marisa Ugalde is an enjoyable opportunity for parents and educators to help boost young readers' sense of value with an important message of God's love.
Meadville, PA , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am... Me: A Book of Positive Affirmations for Children": a positive message of understanding one's value. "I Am... Me: A Book of Positive Affirmations for Children" is the creation of published author Dr. Marisa Ugalde, a psychotherapist at Weslaco Counseling Center, PLLC, which is her own private practice turned group practice due to the high demand for the services offered. Ugalde resides in Texas with her loving husband, Gabriel, and their youngest daughter, Valeria.
Ugalde shares, "This book created for families with young children will boost the young reader's self-esteem and self-concept. It cultivates right attitudes and begins to instill the knowledge of our Creator. It is designed to touch the child's heart and expand their mind. The book reinforces positive thinking and optimism through a series of affirmations.
"In I Am… Me, Leah encounters different kinds of exciting, thought-provoking situations that give her an opportunity to affirm the good in herself. The heart glowing in the character's chest is a representation of the creative energy within. Your child will see Leah's heart glow and be filled with every affirmation she speaks. Through the artwork and Bible verses, I Am… Me will have your child asking questions and sharing their own personal experiences with you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Marisa Ugalde's new book will encourage and uplift young readers as they take to heart the messages found within.
Ugalde offers an important opportunity for young readers to reaffirm their value and find strength in God's word within the pages of this delightful children's work.
Consumers can purchase "I Am... Me: A Book of Positive Affirmations for Children" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Am... Me: A Book of Positive Affirmations for Children," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing