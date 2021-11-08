MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let It All Go!: What Are You 'Weighting' For?": a potent reminder of the strength one can gain through faith. "Let It All Go!: What Are You 'Weighting' For?" is the creation of published author Dr. Mary Steele-Agee, a devoted mother and grandmother who retired after thirty-two years as an educator, principal, college professor, executive director, and school superintendent. Dr. Steele-Agee holds a Doctorate degree in Educational Administration and Supervision.
Dr. Steele-Agee shares, "Carrying around weights can be emotionally, spiritually, and physically challenging! This book shares how we can 'lay aside every weight' to gain strength, not only to run this race, but to stay in the race and finish well! Whether you have just now been introduced to the power of prayer or you are a seasoned prayer warrior, this book will help you target 'weights' as you learn to pray about specific matters in your life that can so 'easily beset you' and tend to keep you out of the race. These examples of prayers and scripture reflections are shared in hopes of you being inspired and encouraged as you stand on the promises of God! This material has been used in conferences, workshops and retreats."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Mary Steele-Agee's new book offers readers an encouraging and inspiring point of reference for shedding the weights of the modern world.
Dr. Steele-Agee shares with hope for others to find and claim their peace through God's promise.
Consumers can purchase "Let It All Go!: What Are You 'Weighting' For?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
