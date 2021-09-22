MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Teacher Parade": a thoughtful and enjoyable message of thanks. "Teacher Parade" is the creation of published author Dr. Melissa A. Fraser, PhD, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who, as part of an immigrant family, enjoys sharing immigrant stories. Dr. Fraser is trilingual and holds degrees in Spanish, modern language education, teaching and learning, and a PhD in teaching English to speakers of other languages.
Dr. Fraser shares, "Teacher Parade is a story of an end-of-year elementary school teacher car parade to say goodbye to the students and their families for the summer. Lizzy, who is in the second grade, is so excited to see her teacher after a long season of learning at home. She and her brother make posters and wait anxiously to see their teachers and the silly car decorations. This is a tender and heartfelt story of a little girl's love and appreciation for her teacher. This story was inspired by a real teacher parade in a small city in Northeast Georgia."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Melissa A. Fraser, PhD's new book is a sweet narrative of how students and teachers withstood the difficulties of 2020.
Dr. Fraser's sweet tale of thanks is certain to resonate with many as the charming story unfolds.
View a synopsis of "Teacher Parade" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Teacher Parade" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Teacher Parade," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
