MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Be Still & Know That I Am God": a captivating account with a purpose to show to the readers how God is faithful to His word and to give hope to those people who are going through life's challenges. "Be Still & Know That I Am God" is the creation of published author Dr. Michael Alton II, a doctor who has dedicated his life to helping others. He began his medical career in the United States Army as a combat medic. Dr. Alton is a servant of God who believes that his purpose in life is to heal others and give them the best quality of life possible.
Dr. Alton writes, "'Be Still & Know That I Am God' was the name spoken to Dr. Alton by our father God when he was praying and asking what title to give his book. Certain situations in life render one helpless and unable to fight for themselves. These are the times when one has to completely let go and let God work things out. It takes total trust in our Father God in heaven that it is his will and not ours, whatever the outcome. God's word tells us not to worry about anything as it will not add a single day to our life. God tells us to pray without ceasing and give thanks for all circumstances in life, even the tough ones. God also tells us to consider it a blessing to have trials as it produces endurance. We are to remain steadfast under trial and when we have stood the test, we shall receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him. No matter what you're facing in life, give it to God, relax, and know he is truly in control."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Michael Alton II's new book encourages the readers to never lose their faith in God and to always believe in His word no matter how tough their tests in life are.
