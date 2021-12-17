MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Will Rock Your Comfort Zone": a potent discussion of what can happen when one ignores God's Word. "God Will Rock Your Comfort Zone" is the creation of published author Dr. Michelle P. Heard, a loving mother and grandmother who received a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Southern California, Rossier School of Education.
Dr. Heard shares, "In a world of disillusioned people standing in the rubble of shattered dreams, selfish indifference and crushed aspirations, this book is written to convey a message designed to compel all readers to seek God's guidance as He 'rocks' them out of their comfort zones. These self-imposed boundaries limit the Abundant Life promised in the Word of God. An abundant life abounding in the fullness of joy and strength for spirit, soul, mind and body. This does not mean a painless or problem-free journey in life nor one that is judged as 'successful' by your possessions or status in society. Rather, all believers are promised to receive God's peace, grace, new mercies every day and blessings in every area of life.
"New and positive life experiences, unanswered prayer requests, healing in the land and the eradication of long-established injustices are possible when people choose to let go of complacent, defeated and angry actions that continue to divide us. Comfort Zones diminish the hopeful and divine expectations of the Spirit man because of self-satisfaction and acceptance of what is familiar and comfortable.
"As you read these words, consider where you are in your walk with the Lord. Are you choosing to continue to limit your potential or are you seeking and believing for more from the God who is...more than enough?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Michelle P. Heard's new book will challenge and encourage one's faith.
Dr. Heard shares a compelling and reflective opportunity to renew one's dedication to God.
