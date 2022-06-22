"For Me: Discovering the You, You Forgot" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Nina Knight, Ed.D is a heartfelt message of hope for those caught in life's darker periods that empowers, encourages reflection, and inspires to embrace one's strengths.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For Me: Discovering the You, You Forgot": a potent reminder of the need for self-care when overcoming trauma. "For Me: Discovering the You, You Forgot" is the creation of published author Dr. Nina Knight, Ed.D, who completed her undergraduate studies in urban education at Penn State University and graduate studies in special education and reading intervention specialist at St. Joseph's University. Dr. Knight completed her Doctor of Education, with an emphasis on administrative leadership, for teaching and learning at Walden University. In 2014, her research developments on Bullying and Implications for School Policy Reform were published.
Dr. Knight shares, "As we navigate life's terrains, we are often challenged to rediscover aspects of ourselves that we've kept hidden as a measure of protection. Dr. Knight presents a challenge for the reader to become intimate with oneself in a way that allows one to overcome the impact of hidden trauma. This journey of self-discovery reveals a message of hope in the face of uncertainty and encourages the reader to embrace the gifts that reside within. Readers will gain a deeper understanding of the power of healing and its impact on how we explore the world when we love ourselves courageously."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Nina Knight, Ed.D's new book is an articulate and inspiring discussion of overcoming trauma and finding a path forward.
Dr. Knight's uplifting message is certain to resonate with many who have found themselves in need of guidance to overcome life's stumbling blocks.
Consumers can purchase "For Me: Discovering the You, You Forgot" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "For Me: Discovering the You, You Forgot," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing