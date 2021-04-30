MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tito and RuRu: Stories about a boy and his dog": charming tales of childhood. "Tito and RuRu: Stories about a boy and his dog" is the creation of published author, Dr. Norma Wilkinson, a native of Bimini and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Dr. Wilkinson writes, "Even though RuRu was a toy, he was Tito's best friend. They went everywhere and did everything together! RuRu took vacations with Tito, slept with Tito, and played with him. Tito felt there was no one else in the world like RuRu! They were inseparable until life changes tore them apart!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Wilkinson's new book depicts the adventures had between a boy and his toy dog as the boy grows from a baby to a more mature child.
Offering a series of short stories and delightful illustrations, readers will be able to experience the changes that occur as we grow older and how sometimes it is okay to outgrow our beloved items.
View a synopsis of "Tito and RuRu: Stories about a boy and his dog" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Tito and RuRu: Stories about a boy and his dog" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tito and RuRu: Stories about a boy and his dog", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing