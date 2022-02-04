MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Woman 'From Obscurity to the Wings of Change': A Book for the Upcoming Woman, the Girl-Child, and Their Supporters": a powerful examination of the concept of womanhood and the roles associated with that status. "The Woman 'From Obscurity to the Wings of Change': A Book for the Upcoming Woman, the Girl-Child, and Their Supporters" is the creation of published author Dr. Onu Felix Madu Wogu (B.Sc, MBA, Ph.D, K.Sc), a loving husband, proud father, and notable pro-feminist activist. This is a book of the upcoming woman worldwide, men and women of all races, the girl child and their supporters.
Dr. Wogu shares, "This book is all about the woman. God created the woman when he saw and said, 'It is not good that the man should be alone' (Genesis 2:18). God was not satisfied, at a stage, with the performances of Adam alone in the garden of Eden. God therefore created the woman for fruitfulness and to unveil hidden knowledge, wisdom, and procreation in fulfillment of God's blessings and wishes for his creation on earth.
"The men on earth became jealous and suspicious of the woman because of her nature and qualities. The early religious leaders, family heads, the community leaders, authors and Bible writers, the governments in the Middle East, and society in general made laws and culture aimed at demeaning and downplaying the woman's qualities and contributions. They veiled the woman to obscurity in the land.
"Centuries later, women passed through changes toward emancipation as a result of pressure by feminist groups, government and civil society agencies in developed and civilized countries who made legislations and edicts prohibiting discrimination and gender inequality laws against women. Several women and men organizations in cooperation with government-initiated activities and made laws aimed at abolishing all kinds of gender discrimination in their nations.
"As a result of these laws, women became not just educated, but they became educators in various fields of science and technology. Highflier women became professors, doctors, engineers, pilots, political leaders, heads of states, and industrial leaders in their nations.
"Today's women are on the wings of change. They now compete with men all over the world. Women are becoming more equal to men than expected. Many men are confused and are looking up to the women highfliers for direction."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Onu Felix Madu Wogu (B.Sc, MBA, Ph.D, K.Sc)'s new book will challenge and encourage women from any background, as well as their male counterparts.
Dr. Wogu shares a compelling look into the ever-changing societal and spiritual roles deemed as belonging to women.
Consumers can purchase "The Woman 'From Obscurity to the Wings of Change': A Book for the Upcoming Woman, the Girl-Child, and Their Supporters" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Woman 'From Obscurity to the Wings of Change': A Book for the Upcoming Woman, the Girl-Child, and Their Supporters," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing