MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Five People You Need In Your Life: A Small Group Bible Study Guide to Establishing Healthy Christian Relationships": a gleaming light to the readers in this dark age, allowing them to realize how social media disconnects people from God. "Five People You Need In Your Life: A Small Group Bible Study Guide to Establishing Healthy Christian Relationships" is the creation of published author Dr. Oscar T. Moses, a Bible-believing, God-trusting, and God-fearing servant of the Lord who served as a pastor in Chicago, Illinois for eighteen years. He is the new pastor of Calvary Baptist Church of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Dr. Moses writes, "Establishing Christian relationships within a congregation is important. As a pastor for eighteen years, I have had the experience of observing people, their trends, behaviors, and relationships. I've learned that in many instances, people respond to God and life based on the relationships they have established. It's simple. The people you surround yourself with will impact you in one way or another. Who you are and where you are right now has been influenced by who you choose to be in relationships with. Our relationships can have good or bad consequences concerning our relationship with God. Let's be clear. You cannot choose your family, but you can choose your friends.
"Establishing stronger Christian relationships within a congregation is vital to the overall health and mission of a church and the individual spiritual maturation of its congregants. Relationships are critical, and this book is critical for the church right now. In these perilous times, it becomes incumbent upon the church to take the responsibility of building stronger Christian lives with a biblical worldview of god and relationships to counter the culture of new age religion and relationships."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Oscar T. Moses's new book is designed to help the struggling local church to turn the tide of declining membership and the disconnection of today's generation.
Through this book, the author hopes to help the readers to connect to those who matter and make a positive impact on their lives.
View a synopsis of "Five People You Need In Your Life: A Small Group Bible Study Guide to Establishing Healthy Christian Relationships" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Five People You Need In Your Life: A Small Group Bible Study Guide to Establishing Healthy Christian Relationships" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Five People You Need In Your Life: A Small Group Bible Study Guide to Establishing Healthy Christian Relationships," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing