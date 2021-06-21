MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Strengthened through the Storm": a potent opportunity for healing and growth. "Strengthened through the Storm" is the creation of published author Dr. Pamela McKinley, a motivational speaker and educator who is passionate about helping others realize the power of togetherness.
Dr. McKinley shares, "Have you ever found yourself dealing with a series of situations or life-altering events that brought you to your knees? What did you do? Strengthened through the Storm is the gripping story of heartache, loss, and boundless love. This story will touch the hearts of all readers, as we have all experienced some form of pain and loss. It also provides us with hope because of God's everlasting love. If you are going through a storm, just getting out of a storm or see a storm on your horizon, this book is a must-read that will show you how to come through stronger than you were before."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Pamela McKinley's new book is a powerful depiction of strength and faith.
Pairing personal stories with relevant scripture, Dr. McKinley hopes to guide others who may be experiencing hardships to get through that moment and see the potential for positivity on the other side of adversity.
View a synopsis of "Strengthened through the Storm" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Strengthened through the Storm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Strengthened through the Storm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
