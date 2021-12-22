MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bible and the Constitution": a potent exploration of key portions of Matthew and Romans. "The Bible and the Constitution" is the creation of published author Dr. Paul Davis, who went to Baptist Bible College, Springfield, Missouri, and received a doctorate from Great Plains Bible College, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Dr. Davis shares, "This book came because I wanted to be a notary public. I met the lady in charge. She asked me to raise my right hand and swear to uphold the Constitution. My answer was, 'I do not know what it says.' Her answer was what caused me to study more and then do much intensive studying. She said, 'That is okay. We don't know it either. This is the courthouse. That is okay. We do not need to know it.'
"But God, He made me go back to my Church office, find a copy of the United States Constitution, and study others. The Declaration of Independence, the Olivette Petition, and then our Constitution are documenting what men wrote, wanting a nation where men can serve God freely. 'We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable [that cannot be taken away or given away] rights.'
"I began learning that Matthew 22:15–22 and Romans 13 had so many different meanings from other preachers. It was confusing.
"'That whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends it is the right of the people to alter [we try that at our polls] or to abolish it.' We the people have the right under God and government to abolish bad government. Exercise it.
"You will learn the twenty-five reasons they gave for their freedom from tyranny. Today you will see that eleven of those reasons of separations are in our America today.
"'To know wisdom and instruction; to perceive the words of understanding; A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understand shall attain unto wise counsels' (Prov. 1:2, 5)."
