BRYN MAWR, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Peter Kowey, MD returns to the publishing scene as he finally reveals the fifth installment in his "Sarkis Mystery," a series of fiction that give insights to the practice of medicine while entertaining readers with a murder mystery.
"Death by Your Own Device: A Philip Sarkis Mystery" (published by iUniverse), Kowey's latest release, revolves around a new case that could, again, threaten the life of Dr. Philip Sarkis. The book introduces Ray Gilbert, a hard working cardiologist in the Lehigh Valley who is a mentee of Dr. Philip.
Ray begins to believe that some local doctors may be implanting medical devices in patients who do not need them. Ignored by his superiors and professional societies, Ray turns to Tiffany Springer, an eager reporter for an Allentown newspaper, and together, they publish a series of articles that expose the supposed scandal. When Ray and Tiffany are found dead, Dr. Philip enters the scene and, aided by his partner and her private detective father, they discover that some dangerous and familiar people may be lurking.
What really happened to Tiffany and Ray? Do their deaths have something to do with the unnecessary medical devices? As previously proven, digging into medicine's big money is a deadly business. For more information on the book, please visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/802810-death-by-your-own-device.
Aside from his goal to entertain readers while imparting something about medicine, Kowey molded the plot of this kind to bring light to a public concern on medical procedures that may not always be carried out reasonably. "This book explores some of the important issues in that regard," the author says.
You can view the author's video by clicking this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BV0IyDckJNc&feature=youtu.be.
"Death by Your Own Device: A Philip Sarkis Mystery"
Softcover | 6x9 in | 304 pages | ISBN 9781532093838
E-Book | 304 pages | ISBN 9781532093821
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Dr. Peter Kowey is the emeritus chief of cardiology at the Main Line Health System and the William Wikoff chair in cardiovascular research at the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research. He and his wife live in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and have three daughters and six grandchildren. This is the fifth novel in the Philip Sarkis Mystery series.
iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor's Choice designations—self-publishing's only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.
Media Contact
Marketing Services, iUniverse, 844-349-9409, promotions@iuniverse.com
SOURCE iUniverse