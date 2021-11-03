MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bridge Between Us: Becoming One in Marriage": an inspiring take on ways in which one can address difficulties within their relationships in order to have successful, healthy marital connections. "The Bridge Between Us: Becoming One in Marriage" is the creation of published author Dr. Rick D. Merritt, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served in the military. Dr. Merritt is founder and president of Heart & Soul Family Counseling Services.

Dr. Merritt shares, "In a world flooded with distresses like divorce, father absence, rampant sexual abuse, anxiety, and depression, there seems to be an epidemic of escapism through drugs, alcohol, consumerism, sex, violence, and suicide.

"What if

Our differences aren't meant to alienate us

But they are meant to bring us closer together

"What if

We discover we're really not that different

But we all have the same universal needs

Love, Acceptance, Approval,

Communication, and Touch

"I Believe

We can have by cultivation; a deeper spiritual, sexual,

and emotional intimacy in marriage that evolves

over the course of a lifetime.

"I Believe

Life-long marital satisfaction requires that

two committed people have purposed in their hearts

to have a great marriage, and never give up

on the grace of God to see it through."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Rick D. Merritt's new book draws from the author's years of marriage counseling experiences.

With thoughtful reflection and an encouraging tone, Dr. Merritt is hopeful that readers will find inspiration and guidance useful to maintaining a happy marriage.

Consumers can purchase "The Bridge Between Us: Becoming One in Marriage" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Bridge Between Us: Becoming One in Marriage," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

