"Living Confidently Out of Your Mind: Separating I-Spirit from the Brain's Memorized Me" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ron Waggoner is a thought-provoking and scholarly exploration of the commonly accepted concept of the brain being the undisputed authority of the universe.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living Confidently Out of Your Mind: Separating I-Spirit from the Brain's Memorized Me": a fascinating argument for the power of spirit. "Living Confidently Out of Your Mind: Separating I-Spirit from the Brain's Memorized Me" is the creation of published author Dr. Ron Waggoner, the founder and director of the ministry Spirit Managed Thinking (SMT), which is the theory that Living Confidently Out of Your Mind illuminates. Dr. Waggoner holds four degrees, with a doctorate in theoretical psychology. He is also an adjunct professor, consultant, theologian, and certified SMT therapist.
Dr. Waggoner shares, "It's a common belief that 'the brain created consciousness!' However, if the brain created conscious, then the brain had to be unconscious prior to creating consciousness. This fact created a dilemma, which hasn't been resolved. The brain thought it was thoughtless while it was unable to think!
"Complicating the problem further, the brain came up with the idea of needing consciousness while unconscious, which brought about a most critical but mostly unasked question: 'How did an unconscious brain become conscious of being unconscious?' If the brain is the universe's ultimate authority, why the need for conscious in the first place? Nevertheless, for some unknown reason, an unconscious ancestral brain fabricated a metaphysical consciousness, which is to do its thinking!
"Making matters worse, the ancestral brain not only established itself as the universe's intellectual power broker; it also created a universal hoax! A mortal brain created immortality even though it had indisputable evidence to the contrary. Being the universe's intellectual authority, the brain had to know all brains remain in the skull, following death, which makes eternity not only a hoax but also pointless; there's no one to populate the space.
"All mankind, including the spiritually-based communities, believe the brain is the universe's intellectual authority. However, it's utterly irrational to believe the brain is the universe's intellect while believing in an eternal afterlife! If the brain is life's intellectual authority, then there is no eternal afterlife. If Christianity is true, then the brain cannot be the universe's intellectual authority.
"Subsequently, Dr. Waggoner's book is a practical response to these contradictions. His theory delivers a new and convincing understanding of spirit being the source of conscious. We are responsible for life. In addition, the book emphasized our ability to transcend the biological mind. We 'can do abundantly more than the brain can think, dream, or envision!' In other words, we can live confidently out of our minds."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ron Waggoner's new book will challenge and encourage readers as they consider the carefully constructed argument within.
Dr. Waggoner's careful study and articulate presentation are certain to captivate and encourage spiritual growth.
