MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids": a thought-provoking approach to helping parents recognize and process anger. "When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids" is the creation of published author Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton, an accomplished educational consultant with twenty-nine years of experience teaching students and teachers how to turn anger into productive behavior.
Dr. Templeton shares, "Warning: If you are a parent who believes your kids need to be punished or feel natural consequences to become respectful and control their angry misbehavior, this book is not for you.
"For the rest of us parents, who struggle daily with raising kids with anger challenges, When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids is the book for you.
"Dr. Nick Long (Anstine Templeton's mentor) taught his graduate students that forewarned is forearmed. That is what using the anger reducing techniques (ART) shared in When Hurting Turns to Anger does for parents—it forearms them from becoming reactive to their kids' anger.
"What is ART? It is a seven-step process that helps kids talk about their anger and learn ways to handle strong emotions effectively before they reach the anger stage. The theory is kids can learn skills to handle their anger productively at home rather than becoming overwhelmed, losing control, and cycling into crises."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Rosalyn Anstine Templeton's new book is an engaging discussion with helpful anecdotal accounts.
Dr. Templeton's presentation is an impressive and encouraging opportunity for parents to find alternative approaches to how they address anger within the bonds of parent-child relationships.
View a synopsis of "When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When Hurting Turns to Anger: How Parents Can Help Their Kids," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
