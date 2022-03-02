MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When God Interrupts Your Plans with His Purpose": a potent reminder of God's plan for all. "When God Interrupts Your Plans with His Purpose" is the creation of published author Dr. Sally Smale, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is an ordained Assemblies of God minister. Dr. Smale's show entitled "Life on Purpose" can be viewed on demand on the Holy Spirit Broadcasting Network, as well as the Christian Women's Word Network.
Dr. Smale shares, "Our lives don't always turn out the way we anticipated. The future that looked so promising can become a daily grind of tedious monotony and exhaustion from the struggle to make ends meet. The dream of the future seems like a lost cause."
"Don't give up or throw in the towel! You were created on purpose for a purpose. If you are willing to surrender to God's purpose for your life, When God Interrupts Your Plans with His Purpose will give you insightful, foundational steps to discovering, pursuing, and fulfilling your God-given purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sally Smale's new book will encourage and empower as readers take time for personal and spiritual reflection.
Dr. Smale draws from many years of ministry and careful consideration of God's word to present an encouraging argument for trusting in God's plan.
Consumers can purchase "When God Interrupts Your Plans with His Purpose" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
